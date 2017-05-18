Seeking a 10-pound burger? The Mother Burger has you covered
Phillip Valys attempts to conquer the Mother Burger at Burger & Beer Joint, 11025 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines. Call 954-367-8980 or go to BNBJoint.com.
Burger & Beer Joint also has locations in Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and Miami.
The $125 Mother Burger answers the unasked question, "What happens if I swallow a manhole cover?" It includes 10 pounds of black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a pickle. If you finish it within two hours, the burger is free. No one has succeeded. The franchise features 16 other burger combinations with inventive names, including Buck Nekid and Dr. Feelgood.
