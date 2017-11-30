Best tacos in South Florida 2017: Los Tacos by Chef Omar

BEST TACOS

Los Tacos by Chef Omar

10299 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs, 754-229-8940; 1956 NE Fifth Ave., Boca Raton, 561-757-6126; 17722 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, 954-447-6262; 12393 Pembroke Road, Pembroke Pines, 954-430-5180; LosTacos.com

The thing about chef Omar Covarrubias’ dishes is that they are deceptively simple at first glance. It’s a taco. What’s the big deal? But then, your taste buds let you know that there is some flair with the flavoring going on here. A frequent guest on Univision's "Despierta America," Covarrubias was also the executive chef for former Mexican president Ernesto Zedillo. He traveled extensively, working in kitchens in Italy, France and Switzerland, and you can sense that worldly sophistication in his cooking, which belies the down-homey and unassuming decor of his restaurants.