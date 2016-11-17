Best Coffee House: The Alchemist | Video

Finding this breakfast and lunch café is half the fun. A white wooden shack at the three-acre Eucalyptus Gardens down the street from Wilton Drive, the Alchemist is well-hidden behind many palm trees and tents. Coffees -- light-bodied, without any acidic aftertaste -- are served in mason-jar mugs wrapped in hose clamps and carabiners (glass handles are also available).

They grind and roast coffee from a pair of roasters spinning on a table outside, then siphon-brew the beans. The cafe sells orchids on its statue-covered patio, a spot ideal for sipping coffee and munching on “slicers,” open-faced crusty-bread sandwiches filled with smoked salmon, turkey, tuna and more.

The Alchemist, 2430 NE 13th Ave., Wilton Manors; 954-673-4614; thealchemist.cafe

