Best in three categories: Rocco's Tacos

Best margaritas, tacos and South Palm restaurant:
Sometimes, it seems no matter what day or what time you go by Rocco’s, it's packed and busy. Co-owner Rocco Mangel certainly knows what he’s doing. He should. The family business is restaurants (his grandfather ran the iconic Copacabana in Manhattan).
Still got doubts? OK, let’s just break it down for you: Rocco’s has 12 taco dishes, boasts 425 varieties of tequila (including George Clooney’s brand) and stays open to 2 a.m. (3 a.m. Saturdays).
Rocco's Tacos, roccostacos.com
1313 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-524-9550
5250 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton; 561-416-2131
224 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-650-1001
5090 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561-623-0127
110 E. Atlantic Blvd., Delray Beach; 561-808-1100
BEST MARGARITAS FINALISTS:
- Canyon Restaurant, 1818 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-1950; canyonfl.com
- TacoCraft, 204 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-2003; tacocraft.com
BEST TACOS FINALISTS:
- BC Tacos, bctacos.com
- Tacos Veracruz, facebook.com/TacosVeracruzLlc
BEST SOUTH PALM RESTAURANT FINALISTS:
- 32 East, 32 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561-276-7868; tacocraft.com
- Casa D'Angelo, 171 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton; 561-996-1234; casa-d-angelo.com