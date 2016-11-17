Best in three categories: Rocco's Tacos

Best margaritas, tacos and South Palm restaurant:

Sometimes, it seems no matter what day or what time you go by Rocco’s, it's packed and busy. Co-owner Rocco Mangel certainly knows what he’s doing. He should. The family business is restaurants (his grandfather ran the iconic Copacabana in Manhattan).

Rocco's Tacos Rocco's Tacos / Courtesy Rocco's Tacos / Courtesy

Still got doubts? OK, let’s just break it down for you: Rocco’s has 12 taco dishes, boasts 425 varieties of tequila (including George Clooney’s brand) and stays open to 2 a.m. (3 a.m. Saturdays).

Rocco's Tacos, roccostacos.com

1313 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-524-9550

5250 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton; 561-416-2131

224 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-650-1001

5090 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561-623-0127

110 E. Atlantic Blvd., Delray Beach; 561-808-1100

BEST MARGARITAS FINALISTS:

Canyon's prickly pear margarita Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel Canyon's prickly pear margarita Canyon's prickly pear margarita (Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel) (Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel)

Canyon Restaurant , 1818 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-1950; canyonfl.com

TacoCraft, 204 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-2003; tacocraft.com

BEST TACOS FINALISTS:

BC Tacos BC Tacos / Courtesy BC Tacos / Courtesy

BC Tacos, bctacos.com

Tacos Veracruz Tacos Veracruz / Courtesy Tacos Veracruz / Courtesy

Tacos Veracruz, facebook.com/TacosVeracruzLlc

BEST SOUTH PALM RESTAURANT FINALISTS:

32 East Robert Duyos / Sun Sentinel Robert Duyos / Sun Sentinel