Best Burger: Charm City Burger Company

As sirloin-slinging joints go, Evan David and Mike Saperstein’s Charm City is well-decorated in South Florida, winning the Riverwalk Burger Battle’s “Best Burger” two years in a row for their Champion, a juicy blend of ground chuck, brisket and short rib. Patties stand tall here -- a half-foot burger is not uncommon here, especially when chuck chasers order the popular Cowboy, piled with bacon, aged cheddar, grilled onions and sauteed mushrooms. Those hunting for extravagance will find it in the Emperor, a Wagyu beef patty melt smothered in aged Swiss, truffle aioli and seared foie gras. 

Charm City Burger Company, 1136 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach; 954-531-0300; CharmCityBurgers.com

 

 

FINALISTS:

  • B Square Burgers & Booze, 1021 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-999-5216, BSquareBurger.com 
  • Burger 21; burger21.com; 2451 S. University Drive, Davie, 954-530-4296; 2949 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-909-0172
