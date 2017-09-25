Free coffee at Dunkin' Donuts for National Coffee Day on Friday

Grab your best friend and get a free coffee when you buy one at Dunkin' Donuts to celebrate National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29.

Get a free medium cup of hot coffee with purchase of a medium, large or extra large cup at participating restaurants in this nationwide promotion.

New fall flavors on the menu to try include Pumpkin and Maple Pecan.

No coupon is necessary.

“Connecting over coffee with friends, family and colleagues is often a key part of an on-the-go day. This National Coffee Day, we’re celebrating this spirit of sharing by giving our guests a free medium-sized coffee when they buy a medium or larger cup, making it easy and affordable to bring the joy of coffee to their favorite people, or to perhaps keep themselves extra energized to make the most of the day,” said Tom Manchester, vice president of field marketing, Dunkin’ Donuts, in a news release.

Also, sign up for the free DD Perks rewards program and get a free medium beverage for joining and again on your birthday. Load and use the card to earn free drinks and food when you make purchases.

Click here to sign up for the free rewards program.

