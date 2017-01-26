Free guac and chips at Chipotle

Play Chipotle’s ’Cado Crusher game and get a free order of guacamole and chips with entree purchase.

Mix a batch of virtual guac and earn a coupon for the free eats, valued at more than to $3. The game is intended to show customers what goes into the chain’s made-from-scratch dip, according to a news release.

After playing (you don’t have to win), sign up with your name and mobile number to get the coupon via text through Feb. 7.

Also, Chipotle offers its signature recipe so fans can make guacamole at home for the upcoming Super Bowl.

Go to CadoCrusher.com for the deal. Coupons expire on Feb. 28.

