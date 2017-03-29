South Florida Deals

$25 dining certificates for $2 at Restaurant.com

Doreen Christensen
Sun Sentinel
Save up to 50 to 90 percent at hundreds of South Florida eateries at Restaurant.com.
Save 50 percent to 90 percent at hundreds of South Florida eateries at  Restaurant.com with a coupon code good through March 29.

Some restaurants are offering $25 e-certificates for just $2 with some restrictions like added gratuity and a minimum purchase. It's important to read the fine print BEFORE you purchase as prices vary, with some being a better values than others.

Click here for the deal. Use code BEST at checkout. The offer ends Wednesday, March 29.

