25+ Halloween freebies: No tricks, just free treats and dining deals through Tuesday

I've scared up a spooktacular list of freebies, fun events and dining deals good through
Halloween on Tuesday. Offers are good at participating locations. No coupons are necessary unless otherwise noted. Call ahead to verify participation.
As the skeleton would say, bone appetit!
Applebees: Up to two free kids meals with an adult entree purchase when children wear costumes with dining in Tuesday. Baja Fresh: Free kid’s meal with purchase on Halloween with a coupon for reward members who sign up by Oct. 30. You'll also get an offer for a free taco for joining. Bass Pro Shops: Free photos, crafts, candy and Halloween parade through Tuesday.
From the outside, Costume World may look like another party store, but it is more than that. The shop is the largest costume retailer in the United States. Deerfield Beach's Costume World is over 25,000 square feet, and home to more than 1 million costumes.
The front of the shop is divided into two sections: costumes for sale and for rent. The "for sale" costumes change seasonally, with typical halloween costumes in October, Santa suits in December and Irish-themed goods in March. The store offers loads of accesories to embellish any look, from hair extensions to colorful contacts, shields and fake blood.
The "for rent" side leases extravagant costumes such as Chiquita Banana, Cleopatra, and Shakespearean looks. Many of these costumes had lives elsewear.
Marilynn A. Wick owns Costume World and the Wick Theater in Boca Raton. She collects costumes from Broadway and uses them onstage at the Wick and as rentals at Costume World. In fact, Costume World has the largest collection of Broadway wardrobes.
At the back end of Costume World, thousands of costumes hang from multilevel racks. Boxes are labeled and filled with accessories such as buttons, hats and gloves. Seamstresses work at dozens of stations to create one-of-a-kind pieces and alter rentals.
Costume World is a year-round operation located at 950 S. Federal Highway, in Deerfield Beach. Call
954-418-0308 or go to CostumeWorld.com.
Other year-round costume shops in South Florida include:
--
La Casa de los Trucos in Miami (1343 SW Eighth St., 305-858-5029)
-- Crazy about Costumes in Fort Lauderdale (1931 S. Federal Highway,
954-767-8633)
--
Masquerade Costumes in Hollywood (5801 Hollywood Blvd., 954-322-6275)
From the outside, Costume World may look like another party store, but it is more than that. The shop is the largest costume retailer in the United States. Deerfield Beach's Costume World is over 25,000 square feet, and home to more than 1 million costumes.
The front of the shop is divided into two sections: costumes for sale and for rent. The "for sale" costumes change seasonally, with typical halloween costumes in October, Santa suits in December and Irish-themed goods in March. The store offers loads of accesories to embellish any look, from hair extensions to colorful contacts, shields and fake blood.
The "for rent" side leases extravagant costumes such as Chiquita Banana, Cleopatra, and Shakespearean looks. Many of these costumes had lives elsewear.
Marilynn A. Wick owns Costume World and the Wick Theater in Boca Raton. She collects costumes from Broadway and uses them onstage at the Wick and as rentals at Costume World. In fact, Costume World has the largest collection of Broadway wardrobes.
At the back end of Costume World, thousands of costumes hang from multilevel racks. Boxes are labeled and filled with accessories such as buttons, hats and gloves. Seamstresses work at dozens of stations to create one-of-a-kind pieces and alter rentals.
Costume World is a year-round operation located at 950 S. Federal Highway, in Deerfield Beach. Call
954-418-0308 or go to CostumeWorld.com.
Other year-round costume shops in South Florida include:
--
La Casa de los Trucos in Miami (1343 SW Eighth St., 305-858-5029)
-- Crazy about Costumes in Fort Lauderdale (1931 S. Federal Highway,
954-767-8633)
--
Masquerade Costumes in Hollywood (5801 Hollywood Blvd., 954-322-6275) SEE MORE VIDEOS
Beef O'Brady's: Free kids meals with adult entree purchase on Tuesday. Bob Evans: Coupon for $5 off $20 purchase; expires Tuesday. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Free kids meal with adult entree purchase on Tuesday. BurgerFi: Free small frozen custard for anyone in costume on Tuesday at participating restaurants nationwide.
Burger King: Get a free Whopper when you dress as a creepy clown at participating restaurants in Miami Chipotle: Score $3 burritos, bowls, tacos or salads with a costume starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Chuck E. Cheese: Kids in costume get 50 free tickets in October. Denny's: Coupon for 20 percent off entire check; expires Tuesday. IHOP: Free Scary Face Pancake for kids on Monday. Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut with costume on Tuesday. Miller's Ale House: Free kids meal with adult entree purchase on Tuesday. Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion on Monday. Papa John's: Free medium one-topping pizza with $15 regular-price purchase online using promo code CREEPY through Tuesday. PDQ: Free cookie with costumes with purchase from 3 p.m. to close on Halloween. P.F. Chang's: 15 percent off take out orders on Halloween with promo code SPOOKY15. Pizza Hut:Save 25 percent off pizzas with online orders using promo code SCARYGOOD25 through Tuesday. Pollo Tropical: Free kids meal with adult entree purchase on Tuesday. RaceTrac: Get a free hot dog or roller grill item on Tuesday when you dress up as hot dog on Halloween. Redbox:Free movie rental by texting RETURN to 727272.
Red Robin: Save 15 percent on online orders for using promo code SPOOKY15.
Sonic Drive-In: 50 cent corn dogs on Tuesday. Starbucks: Sip spooky Zombie Frappuccino in stores through Tuesday. Tijuana Flats: Free trick or treat bags with a $5 off $20 tear-off coupon. TooJay's Deli: Kids 12 and under eat free with with adult entree purchase through Monday. Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for my Freebie Friday Newsletter. RELATED STORIES: Creepy Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino is a dark unicorn risen from the dead Discount to Frost Museum of Science for Broward County residents Free $29 tickets to Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show