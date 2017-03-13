Blaze pizzas for $3.14 for National Pi Day on Tuesday

The square root of pie is $3.14 at Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza during National Pi Day on Tuesday.

No coupon is necessary to build your own artisan pizza for the special price during the nationwide pizza party on 3/14, which also stands for the mathematical symbol representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. No matter how you do the math, it's a good deal.



Blaze also is giving away free pizzas through Snapchat and Facebook Live.

The company uses no chemicals or additives in its ingredients and uses 900-degree ovens to cook signature or build-your-own pizzas in 180 seconds, according to its website.

Blaze expects to serve a quarter million pizzas on Pi Day, according to a news release.

Click here for the deal.

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for Deals text alerts and my Freebie Friday newsletter.