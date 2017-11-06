BOGO free holiday drinks at Starbucks starting Thursday

It must be the most wonderful time of year because Starbucks is offering buy-one-get-one free holiday drinks starting Thursday, Nov. 9-13.

The Seattle-based coffee company is spreading delicious cheer, offering the deal on seven drinks in special holiday-themed cups from 2 to 5 p.m. in participating stores.

Drinks on the menu include Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Carmel Brulee Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy brewed tea. The drinks are available in hot, iced or as blended beverages.

The freebies kick off Starbucks' Give Good campaign, which reminds customers that small kindnesses can make a big difference to family, friends and strangers during the holidays. The company offers 17 ideas in a news release, including going caroling at a local nursing home or offering to babysit the children of a family with a deployed spouse.

