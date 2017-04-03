Comcast: Binge on Netflix for free during XFinity Watchathon Week

Binge away, Comcast customers.

X1 cable customers get a free week of unlimited access to Netflix and more than 50 other networks on April 3-9 during the Fifth Annual XFinity Watchathon Week, according to a news release.

For the first time, Netflix's full catalog of movies, original productions and TV shows is included in Comcast's lineup of on-demand content available during the free preview. Netflix shows now streaming include the award winning "The Crown," "Stranger Things," "30 Rock," "The Office" and "Gossip Girl," among movies "Captain America: Civil War," "Interstellar," and "Shindler's List."

A list of movies and TV shows that will be removed from Netflix instant streaming in April. Info from www.whats-on-netflix.com and www.usatoday.com and is subject to change.

Comcast customers also can preview networks AMC, Bravo, A&E, Discovery Channel, Disney, ESPN, Encore, Food Network, HGTV, History Channel, MLB Network, MTV, TBS, TNT, Showtime, VH1 and WE, among others.

Click here for the deal.

