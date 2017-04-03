South Florida Deals

Comcast: Binge on Netflix for free during XFinity Watchathon Week

Doreen Christensen
Contact ReporterSun Sentinel
Cocmast customers can watch Netflix for free during XFinity Watchathon Week
Privacy Policy

Binge away, Comcast customers.

X1 cable customers get a free week of unlimited access to Netflix and more than 50 other networks on April 3-9 during the Fifth Annual XFinity Watchathon Week, according to a news release.

For the first time, Netflix's full catalog of movies, original productions  and TV shows is included in Comcast's lineup of on-demand content available during the free preview. Netflix shows now streaming include the award winning "The Crown," "Stranger Things," "30 Rock," "The Office" and "Gossip Girl," among movies "Captain America: Civil War," "Interstellar," and "Shindler's List."

Comcast customers also can preview networks AMC, Bravo, A&E, Discovery Channel, Disney, ESPN, Encore, Food Network, HGTV, History Channel, MLB Network, MTV, TBS, TNT, Showtime, VH1 and WE, among others.

Click here for the deal.

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for my Freebie Friday Newsletter.

Copyright © 2017, South Florida
76°