Where to get free eats and hot deals for National Chicken Wing Day on Saturday

It's National Chicken Wing Day on Saturday and restaurants are offering freebies and hot deals to celebrate at participating locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Small order of boneless wings with fries for $9.99 or small order of traditional wings with fries for $12.99. No coupon is necessary.

East Coast Wings: Get a coupon for free appetizer by joining the chain's rewards club through July 31.

Hooter's: Get 10 free wings with purchase of 10 on Saturday. No coupon is needed.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: $1 wings when ordering in quantities of 5, 10, 15 or 20 when dining in; free beer or soda with $20 purchase.

