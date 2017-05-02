Free eats for teachers, faculty and staff at Chipotle on Tuesday

Teachers get a free meal with purchase at Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday, May 2, to celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Teachers, faculty and staff who dine in from 3 p.m. to closing at participating restaurants get a free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos with purchase of another with school IDs. No coupon is necessary. Click here for the deal. The offer is one per customer.

