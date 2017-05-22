Buy-one-get-one free entrees at P.F. Chang's

Get a free entree when you buy one at P.F. Chang's.

Sign up by email for a limited time to get a coupon for a buy-one-get-one-free main entree or salad at your favorite location when dining in. Print or show the coupon on your smartphone. You'll also be opting in to receive promotional emails.

If you're a fan of the restaurant, sign up for the Preferred reward club. It offers points for each dollar spent to earn freebies and gets you a free appetizer or dessert on your birthday.

Try new menu items, including Asian Caesar, Vietnamese Noodle and Mandarin Crunch salads.

Click here for the deal. The coupon expires two weeks after signing up.

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for Deals text alerts and Freebie Friday newsletter.