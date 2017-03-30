Free ice cream cones at Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday

Here's a hot scoop: Get a free ice cream cone at Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday, April 4.

Stop in from 12 to 8 p.m. at participating shops to get your free cup or cone as the chain celebrates its 39th birthday.

No coupon is necessary.

What's your favorite flavor? Pick a team and vote on Twitter for #TeamCookieDough, #TeamCherryGarcia or #TeamPhishFood at the link below.

Click here for the deal.

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for my Freebie Friday Newsletter.