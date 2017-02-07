Free Krispy Kreme doughnut with coffee purchase in February

Stuff your face full of free Krispy Kreme doughnuts in February with any coffee purchase.

Get a free Original Glazed doughnut with each purchase of the chain's new coffee, reformulated to compliment the hot confections. Smooth has a balanced body for easy drinking; Rich, offers a bolder, medium-bodied taste, according to a release.



No coupon is necessary to get the freebie.

The offer runs through Feb. 28.

