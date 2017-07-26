Free lasagna at Carrabba's Italian Grill for National Lasagna Day

Get a free lasagna entree to take home at Carrabba's Italian Grill to celebrate National Lasagna Day, which is July 29.

Now through July 30, the chain is offering the free entree when you order a lasagna in restaurants.

No coupon is necessary. Just mention the offer to your server.

Carrabba's also offers daily specials. On Wednesdays, get any pizza for $9.99 with $5 glasses of sangria and $10 off bottles of wine. On Sundays, the chain offers bottomless blackberry, peach or red sangria for $12.99.

Click here for the deal.

