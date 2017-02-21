Grab your best friend and treat 'em to a free lunch and drink at Buca di Beppo with purchase.

Use a coupon to get a free individual lunch item and drink with purchase of another from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Menu options include Prosciutto Stuffed Chicken, Salmon Sorrento, and an array of subs, pastas and salads.

Also, join the Buca E-Club and get a coupon for a free pasta dish and other offers.

Click here for the deal. The coupon expires on March 3.

