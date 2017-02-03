Free museum visits on Saturday and Sunday

Visit museums for free on Saturday and Sunday,Feb. 4-5, with Bank of America's Museum on Us program.

The American Museum of Cuban Diaspora in Miami has been added to the roster of participating South Florida venues in 2017.

The program offers free entry to more than 150 national arts institutions on the first full weekend of each month with an ID and a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card.

Stop in at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale to visit "Annie,” a 2,300-year-old ancient Egyptian mummy that’s the centerpiece of a new exhibit "Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science" on view through April 30.

Participating cultural institutions:

The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach

American Museum of Cuban Diaspora in Miami

Miami Children's Museum

Museum of Contemporary Art in Miami

Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

Coral Gables Museum

HistoryMiami Museum

Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach

Click here to find a participating museum.

