Free pastrami sandwich and dessert at TooJay's Deli

Get a free pastrami sandwich and other yummies at TooJay's Deli.

Download and join the chain's free Delicious Rewards loyalty app to get a welcome offer for a free small plate or dessert.

As a special bonus to celebrate National Pastrami Day on Jan. 14, the chain is offering a free pastrami item from the menu by entering promo code "Pastrami" into the app. Choose a gigantic sandwich, homemade bagel, burger or egg roll from the extensive menu.

The free rewards program offers 1 point for each $1 spent.. Get a $10 reward with 150 points.

In November, TooJay's was selected best deli in SouthFlorida.com's Best of South Florida 2016 reader poll. Consumer Reports also ranked the chain as the eight best family restaurant in the country.

Click here for the deal. The offer ends on Feb. 19. The two offers cannot be combined.

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for Deals text alerts and my Freebie Friday newsletter.