Free shaken iced tea cocktails at Starbucks on Friday

It's Free Tea Friday at Starbucks.

Stop in from 1 to 2 p.m. on July 14 at participating stores to get a free 12-ounce Teavana Iced Tea Infusion made with steeped fruit and botanical blended herbal tea, sweetener and loose tea.

The new tea cocktails, as Starbucks is calling them, include Peach Citrus White Tea, Pineapple Black Tea and Strawberry Green Tea. The low-calorie drinks will be on menus year-round.

“You get more of a true tea experience when you flavor green, white or black tea with herbal tea made from botanicals and fruit,” said Melynda Cheng, Starbucks product developer, in a news release.

No coupon is necessary.

Click here for the deal. The offer is one per customer.

