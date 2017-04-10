Free Slurpees at 7-Eleven through Sunday

Chill with BOGO Slurpees at 7-Eleven through April 16.

Use the the free 7-Eleven app to get a free any size Slurpees when you buy one at participating stores during Slurpee Week on April 10-16. There's a new flavor to try: Trolli Pineapple Lime Slurpee.



Other deals: A free Big Gulp with sub purchase and a free any size coffee with breakfast sandwich.

Don't forget to scan the app at registers with drink purchases; the seventh is free.

