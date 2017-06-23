Free spaghetti and meatballs at Carrabba's Italian Grill

Get a free spaghetti and meatballs entree to take home at Carrabba's Italian Grill.

The chain is offering the freebie when you order a Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala or Pollo Rosa Maria entree. No coupon is necessary. Just mention the offer to your server.

On Wednesdays, Carrabba's also offers any pizzas for $9.99 and $10 off bottles of wine $5 glasses of sangria and $10 off bottles of wine.

Click here for the deal. The offer ends June 27.

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus or sign up for my Freebie Friday newsletter.