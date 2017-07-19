Free Boosted Bagel Sandwich at Einstein Bros.

SouthFlorida.com
Doreen Christensen
Coupon: Free egg Boosted Bagel egg sandwich with purchase at Einstein Bros.
Get free eats and treats for dogs at Einstein Bros. Bagels. 

Use buy-one-get-one free coupons at participating locations to get your choices of a free Espresso Buzz, Savory Parm or Cherry Chia Boosted Bagel Egg Sandwich. The other option is a Boosted Bagel and shmear.

The offers highlight the unusual new healthy bagels. They're packed with protein and Omega 3s, including iron, B-1, B-12, phosphorus and  magnesium. The Espresso Buzz even has a jolt of caffeine! 

Finally, the last coupon gets four-legged friends a free doggie bagel with any purchase.  

Click here for the deals. The offers expire on Aug. 2. 

