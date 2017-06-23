Freebie Friday: $10 off $10 at JCP; half off iced or hot Starbucks Macciatos

Happy Freebie Friday!

We're a few days into summer here in the land of no seasons and today's ginormous roundup has hot ways to stay cool and save.

Get $10 off $10 coupons at JC Penney stores on Saturday and Starbucks is offering a mobile coupon for half off any size iced or hot Macciato.

If you have road trips planned over July 4th weekend, Publix has a coupon to save $10 on gas cards through Sunday. Plus, sign kids up for free interactive camps at Apple and Microsoft Retail Stores.

Have a great weekend and keep on saving!

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for my Freebie Friday Newsletter.

FREEBIES

Free merchandise: $10 off $10 coupons at JC Penney on Saturday

50 percent off any hot or iced Macciato at Starbucks; expires Wednesday

Free gas: $10 off $50 gas cards at Publix; expires Sunday

Free Apple Camp in July at Apple Retail Stores

Free spaghetti and meatballs at Carrabba's Italian Grill; expires Tuesday

Free YouthSpark Camp at Microsoft Retail Stores



Free Disney embroidered patches at Disney Stores; expires Aug. 9

Free appetizer, dessert or cocktail at J. Marks; expires July 29

Free 5-piece chicken tenders at Cheddar's; expires July 2

Free $70 Roku Premier from DirecTV Now; free iPhone from Verizon

Free $10 movie tickets with purchase of P&G products at Publix

Free $49 Amazon Prime Student membership for college kids

Free waxing at European Wax Center

Free and cheap summer fun for everyone

Free Summer Savings Card offers BOGO deals at 65+ attractions, restaurants

Free movie rental on Google Play from Orville Redenbacher

Free Orlando theme park tickets and hotel deals just for teachers

Free entry for four at Frost Science Museum, Vizcaya, with library card

Free coffee with purchase for teachers at Krispy Kreme; expires July 31

Free summer hair style at Ulta Salon from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday

Free 8-week access to SunSentinel.com

Free travel cosmetic bag from InTur Travel Agency

Free family summer camp at Bass Pro Shops; expires July 23

Free swim lessons for children in Broward, Palm Beach counties

Free custom Disney Family cling decal

Free 90-day membership at BJ's Wholesale Club

Free book for kids with Barnes & Noble summer reading program

Free $10 gift cards with $20 purchase at Publix; expires July 31

Free 8-by-10 portrait sheet for military at JC Penney; expires July 11

Free tickets for military families at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens

Free $5 gift card instantly with purchase of 3 P&G products at Publix

