Freebie Friday: Free Dunkin' Donuts frozen coffee, free $10 Costco gift cards

Happy Freebie Friday!

This week's roundup includes a free taste of new frozen coffee at Dunkin' Donuts and a rare offer for free gift cards for joining Costco Wholesale. On Saturday, JC Penney is giving away $10 off $10 purchase coupons in stores. Arrive early to get one.

If you're hitting the road next week for Memorial Day, save $10 on $50 gas cards at Publix through Sunday, too.

Have a great weekend and keep on saving!

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for my Freebie Friday Newsletter.

FREEBIES

Free Dunkin' Frozen Cofee at Dunkin' Donuts on Friday

Free $10 off $10 purchase coupons at JC Penney on Saturday

Free entry for up to 4 at Frost Science Museum, Vizcaya, other museums with Miami-Dade library card

Free entry, discounts at 25 museums for Miami Museum Month

Free Summer Savings Card offers BOGO deals at 65+ attractions, restaurants

Free hour rides at Broward B-cycle on Saturday with code 052017 from AvMed Rides

Free waxing at European Wax Center

Free $5 gift card instantly with purchase of P&G products at Publix

Free Sawgrass Mills coupon books with hundreds in savings

Free samples of Starbucks K-Cups

Free bowling games from GoBowling.com

Free samples of Nexcare bandages

Free Frozen Custard Concrete with purchase at Sonic Drive-in; expires

May 31

Free bottle of Nestea

Free two-week preview includes Beatles Channel on SiriusXM radio

Free tarp, tape measure or flashlight at Harbor Freight Tools; expires Sunday

Free $10 gift cards with Publix rewards programs

Free six months of service on Republic Wireless; expires Monday

Freebies, discounts on tickets for 2017 Miami Marlins season

Free kids' meals at IHOP

Free 90-day membership at BJ's Wholesale Club

Free 6-month Google Express with code GETDELIVERY

Free Kind Bar for your friends

Free $10 or $20 Nordstrom gift card with rewards/credit card sign up; expires July 9

Free mini Clarins Lip Oil

Free sample of TRESemme shampoo

Free drinks, side items and savings at Steak 'n Shake; expires June 11

Free movie tickets from AT&T at Cinemark, AMC and Regal