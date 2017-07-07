Freebie Friday: Free food at BJ's Brewhouse, Chick-fil-A, sneak peek at Amazon Prime Day deals

Happy Freebie Friday!

It's been a short work week, so let's celebrate with free food!

Get a free entree at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse and free fries and drink with purchase of a sandwich at Arby's. On Tuesday, get more free eats at Chick-fil-A for Cow Appreciation Day and chill out with a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven.

Amazon Prime Day kicks off Monday. I've got a sneak peek at hot Lightning Deals with tips on how to snag them.

Finally, if you're dying to visit the new Avatar land, Walt Disney World had a deal to save $144 on 4-day Park Magic Tickets.

Have a great weekend and keep on saving.

