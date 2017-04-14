Freebie Friday: Free Target and Starbucks gift cards, claim Tax Day freebies

Today's massive roundup of freebies includes free gift cards! Get a free $10 gift card at Target with a $50 grocery purchase, which will come in handy for Easter feasts. Plus, get a free $5 Starbucks gift with purchase using Apple Pay.
It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so head to Everglades National Park or Shark Valley and get free entry on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate National Park Week.
Also, check my long list of freebies and dining deals for Tax Day on Tuesday, when federal income taxes are due. A few deals are good now.
Happy Easter and Passover and keep on saving!
FREEBIES
Free $10 Target gift card with grocery purchase (good at Publix, too!) Free $5 Starbucks gift card with purchase using Apple Pay
Free $20 Victoria's Secret gift card; expires Monday
Free $10 gift cards with Publix rewards programs
Free entry at Everglades National Park and Shark Valley on Saturday and Sunday
Free dessert with purchase at Brio Tuscan Grille
Free Slurpees with purchase at 7-Eleven; expires Sunday
Freebies and ticket deals for 2017 Miaimi Marlins season
Free kids meals at IHOP
Freebies and dining deals for Tax Day on Tuesday
Free kids meals for Easter at participating Applebee's on Sunday
Free $13 Shea Butter kit from L'Occitane
Penny Big Macs and Quarter Pounders at McDonald's on Tuesday
Free 90-day membership, $5 off coupon at BJ's Wholesale Club
Free $150 income tax preparation through Tuesday
Free Gear VR with preorder of Samsung Galaxy S8; expires April 20
Free pretzel at Auntie Anne's
Free $5 gift card at Starbucks; expires April 30
Free waxing from European Wax Center
Free Easter photos, crafts at Bass Pro Shops through Sunday
Free 6-month Google Express with code GETDELIVERY
Free document shredding from Office Depot; expires April 29
Free movie Ticket Twosdays from AT&T at Cinemark, AMC and Regal
Free vintage "Wartime Recipes" cookbook from Sun-Maid Raisins
Free 1-year Legoland pass for Florida teachers
Free water bottle, cinch sack from Jolly Time Popcorn
Free burger with text signup at Checkers
Free spring Walmart Beauty Box with $5 shipping
Free Disney Family printed decal
Free Noosa yogurt
Free 4-inch sub with app download at Quiznos
Free side salad with app download at Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza
Free entree with purchase at Olive Garden
Free entree with purchase at P.F. Chang's
Free queso and burrito at Moe's Southwest Grill
Free lipstick from Mac Cosmetics
Free $7.99 Schwarzkopf Gliss hair repair product; expires Dec. 31
Free Scholastic children's books with purchase from Kellogg's
Free concert tickets from Ticketmaster.com
Free tickets, discounts to stage performances from GoldStar.com
Free $12 movie ticket from General Mills; expires Oct. 31
Free 1-hour GoGo In-Flight Wi-Fi, texting for T-Mobile customers
Free ice cream cone from Baskin-Robbins by texting SCOOP to 31310
Free pet exam at VCA Animal Hospital
Free Wetlands coloring book from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Free tickets for military families at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens
Free eats and dining discounts from AARP
Free facial at Aveda retail stores
Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video
Free 1 month of service or free $150 Apple TV from DirecTV Now
Free $50 Roku Streaming Stick from SlingTV
Free 30-day trial of HBO, Cinemax from Amazon Prime
Free hamburgers, movie discounts at Johnny Rockets
Free movies on Vudu Movies on Us streaming service
Free 1,200 photo prints per year with free Snapfish mobile app
Free $49 Amazon Prime Student membership for college kids
Free game tokens from Chuck E. Cheese's e-Club
Free $20 parenting book from Publix Baby Club
Free Consumer Action Handbook from USA.gov
Free 6-inch sub with purchase at Subway, with signup
Free Redbox DVD rental by texting FREEBIE to 727272
Free Sun-Maid cookbook
Free updated Jiffy Mix recipe book
Free downloadable Gooseberry Patch Circle of Friends Cookbook
Free Angie's List membership
Free 12-month Lego Club magazine for kids
Free lens cloth and glass cleaner from Walmart Vision Centers
RETAIL COUPONS & DEALS
$5 off mobile coupon at The Home Depot
$3.50 off at Ulta Beauty; expires Saturday
$10 off Amazon Warehouse Deals with code EARTH10
$10 off at HoneyBakes Ham; expires Saturday
$10 off at Beall's Florida; expires Saturday
20 percent off at Macy's; expires Sunday
$5 off a ham at BJ's Wholesale Club; expires Sunday
$5 off at BJ's Wholesale Club with free membership; expires June 30
$10 off at JC Penney; expires Saturday
$10 off at Lane Bryant by texting MOBILE to 552255
40 percent off at Michaels; expires Saturday
20 percent off at Kohl's; expires Saturday
$10 off men's apparel at Kohl's; expires April 15
50 percent off at Jo-Ann Fabric; expires April 26
$25 off furniture purchase at IKEA
$20 off at Festival Flea Market Mall; expires Friday
$10 off grocery pickup service at Wal-Mart
20 percent off at Bed, Bath and Beyond
Walgreens paperless coupons
Costco Wholesale coupons
Target Cartwheel coupons with app download
Whole Foods Market app digital coupons
CONSUMER NEWS
10 tips to score the cheapest airfare for spring/summer travel
Spring cleaning: Bust grime with DIY cleaning products that cost pennies to make
Wawa opens three South Florida locations
Winn-Dixie replaces Fuelperks! with Plenti rewards
AmazonFresh delivering fresh groceries to South Florida doorsteps
Comparing unlimited data plans from the "Big Four" carriers
Verizon offers new unlimited data plan
Publix not offering free samples in South Florida delis? That's baloney
Earn gift cards galore with three new Publix rewards programs
News for cable and satellite TV cord cutters
How to save $1,400 a year with the 52-Week Money Challenge
How to easily save more energy to lower FPL power bills
Sip craft brews, wine while shopping for organics at Lucky's Market
How to protect yourself from identity theft while shopping online
Save on cosmetics with drug store swaps, beauty hacks
Save big bucks on groceries at Aldi
Expert rates Trader Joe's, Whole Foods cheap wines
Free two-day shipping from Wal-Mart on millions of items
Palm Beach socialite shares thrift-store shopping secrets
DINING DEALS & COUPONS
Arby's: Free classic roast beef sandwich with purchase
Auntie Anne's: Free pretzel; expires April 26
Checkers: Free burger with text signup
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: $10 off; expires April 23
Dunkin' Donuts: Free beverage with rewards signup
Denny's: 15 percent off with AARP card
Friendly's: Free scoop and 25 percent off with rewards signup
HoneyBaked Ham: Free Classic Ham sandwich
Johnny Rockets: Free hamburgers and movie discounts
Krispy Kreme: BOGO doughnuts on Tuesdays
Moe's Southwest Grill: Free queso and burrito
Olive Garden: Free entree with purchase
Outback Steakhouse: 10 percent off with AARP card
Panera Bread: Free pastry with rewards signup
P.F. Chang's: Free entree with purchase with email signup
Starbucks: Free $5 gift with purchase through Apple Pay
T.G.I. Friday's: All-you-can-eat appetizers
FREE AND DISCOUNTED THINGS TO DO
Free workshops at The Home Depot on Saturdays and Sundays
Free guitar classes at Guitar Center on Saturdays
25 percent off Regal e-movie tickets with AARP card
Free and discounted tickets to performances from Goldstar.com
Free entry for fourth-graders, families at U.S. National Parks
Free classes and events at American Girl stores
Free cooking classes at Williams Sonoma stores
SPRING TRAVEL DEALS, THEME PARK SAVINGS
Spring travel: How to get the cheapest deals on airfare
Free annual Legoland pass for Florida teachers
Hotel, travel discounts from Convention & Visitor Bureaus in 100 cities
Free admission, discounts at Universal, Busch Gardens, Disney
Specials, freebies from Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau
Spring savings from Discover the Palm Beaches
Freebies and deals for Florida residents from Sunny.org
Special offers, deals and discounts at Walt Disney World
Ticket savings, hotel deals for military at Disney World
