Freebie Friday: Mother's Day freebies; free entry, discounts at museums, including new Frost Science Museum

Happy Freebie Friday!
It's Mother's Day weekend and I've rounded up more than 35 freebies and offers for the moms in your life.
Ladies get $10 admission to Butterfly World in Coconut Creek on Friday-Sunday, free entry at Miami Seaquarium through Sunday and free admission with purchase at Bonnet House on Sunday. There are deals for free cards, candy, meals, massages and more.
And everyone can get free entry and discounts to 25 hot spots during Miami Museum Month, which includes savings at the new Frost Science Museum.
To all the moms out there, Happy Mother's Day. Have a great weekend and keep on saving!
FREEBIES
Free Summer Savings Card offers BOGO deals at 65+ attractions, restaurants
Free Hallmark cards, candy and $10 off Visa gift cards at Publix
Free $5 gift card instantly with purchase of P&G products at Publix
Free Sawgrass Mills coupon books with hundreds in savings
Free beauty box, $10 off for moms with Wal-Mart grocery pick up on Sunday
Free games from GoBowling.com
Free samples of Nexcare bandages
Free sample of Red River Marinades
Free Frozen Custard Concrete with purchase at Sonic Drive-in; expires May 31
Free bottle of Nestea
Free two-month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Free $10 gift cards with Publix rewards programs
Free "Eador: Genesis" game download valued at $5.99
Free Starbucks K-Cup Flight Sampler
Freebies, ticket deals for 2017 Miami Marlins season
Free kids' meals at IHOP
Free 90-day membership at BJ's Wholesale Club
Free samples of International Delight Creamers
Free waxing from European Wax Center
Free 6-month Google Express with code GETDELIVERY
Free gifts for Mom at Harbor Freight Tools; expires Sunday
Free sampels of Dunkin' Donuts Frozen Coffee on May 19
Free drinks, side items and savings at Steak 'n Shake; expires June 11
Free movie tickets from AT&T at Cinemark, AMC and Regal
Free 1-year Legoland pass for Florida teachers
Free admission to SeaWorld for Florida teachers
Free water bottle, cinch sack from Jolly Time Popcorn
Free burger with text signup at Checkers
Free spring Walmart Beauty Box with $5 shipping
Free movie ticket from General Mills cereal; expires Oct. 31
Free Noosa yogurt
Free 4-inch sub with app download at Quiznos
Free side salad with app download at Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza
Free lipstick from Mac Cosmetics
Free $7.99 Schwarzkopf Gliss hair repair product; expires Dec. 31
Free Schwarzkopf hair color product; expires Jan. 15
Free sample of Albolene Eye Makeup Remover
Free Salonpas pain relief patches
Free Scholastic children's books with purchase from Kellogg's
Free concert tickets from Ticketmaster.com
Free 60 minute rides at Broward B-cycle with code 052017 for AvMed Rides
Free tickets, discounts to stage performances from GoldStar.com
Free 1-hour GoGo In-Flight Wi-Fi, texting for T-Mobile customers
Free ice cream cone from Baskin-Robbins by texting SCOOP to 31310
Free pet exam at VCA Animal Hospital
Free Wetlands coloring book from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Free sample of Hello whitening toothpaste
Free tickets for military families at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens
Free eats and dining discounts from AARP
Free facial at Aveda retail stores
Free $49 Amazon Prime Student membership for college kids
Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video
Free 1 month of service or free $150 Apple TV from DirecTV Now
Free $50 Roku Streaming Stick from SlingTV
Free 30-day trial of HBO, Cinemax from Amazon Prime
Free hamburgers, movie discounts at Johnny Rockets
Free movies on Vudu Movies on Us streaming service
Free 1,200 photo prints per year with free Snapfish mobile app
Free game tokens from Chuck E. Cheese's e-Club
Free $20 parenting book from Publix Baby Club
Free Consumer Action Handbook from USA.gov
Free 6-inch sub with purchase at Subway, with signup
Free Redbox DVD rental by texting FREEBIE to 727272
Free vintage "Wartime Recipes" cookbook from Sun-Maid Raisins
Free Sun-Maid cookbook
Free updated Jiffy Mix recipe book
Free downloadable Gooseberry Patch Circle of Friends Cookbook
Free Angie's List membership
Free 12-month Lego Club magazine for kids
Free lens cloth and glass cleaner from Wal-Mart Vision Centers
RETAIL COUPONS & DEALS
$5 off mobile coupon at The Home Depot
$3.50 off at Ulta Beauty; expires Sunday
50 percent off one item at Jo-Ann Fabric; expires Saturday
$200 credit at AT&T with smartphone trade toward Galaxy S8 or S8+; expires May 31
20 percent or 30 percent off at Stein Mart; expires Sunday
25 percent off at Harbor Freight Tools; expires Sunday
$10 off or 20 percent off at Bealls Florida; expires Saturday
20 percent off at Lord & Taylor; expires onday
$10 to $100 off at Big Lots; expires Sunday
$10 off at Kohl's ; expires Sunday
20 percent off jewelry at Kohl's; expires Sunday
Earn 125 Starbucks stars with purchase of K-Cups and bottled drinks
50 percent off two Uber rides from Chase
$10 off or 30 percent off at JC Penney; expires Sunday
$5 off at BJ's Wholesale Club with free membership; expires July 31
$10 off at Lane Bryant by texting MOBILE to 552255
50 percent off at Michaels; expires Friday
$25 off furniture purchase at IKEA
$20 off at Festival Flea Market Mall; expires May 31
$10 off grocery pickup service at Wal-Mart
20 percent off at Bed, Bath and Beyond
Walgreens paperless coupons
Costco Wholesale coupons
Target Cartwheel coupons with app download
Whole Foods Market app digital coupons
CONSUMER NEWS
Amazon now offers free shipping with $25 purchase
Retail Roundup: Macy's Outlet, Benefit Brow Bars, H&M now open
Groupon trade-in offer for Groupon Bucks
Trader Joe's tops Publix in Consumer Reports grocery store survey
Donate at your mailbox to Stamp Out Hunger on Saturday
How to stop endless, annoying robocalls
Bust dirt and grime with DIY green cleaning products
Wal-Mart offers pickup discounts with online orders
How to easily save energy to lower FPL power bills
Palm Beach socialite shares thrift-store shopping secrets
Spring and summer travel: How to get the cheapest deals on airfare
Wawa opens three South Florida locations
Winn-Dixie replaces Fuelperks! with Plenti rewards
AmazonFresh delivering fresh groceries to South Florida doorsteps
Comparing unlimited data plans from the "Big Four" carriers
Verizon offers new unlimited data plan
Earn gift cards galore with Publix rewards programs
News for cable and satellite TV cord cutters
How to save $1,400 with the 52-Week Money Challenge
Sip craft brews and wine while shopping for organics at Lucky's Market
How to protect yourself from identity theft while shopping online
Save on cosmetics with drug store swaps, beauty hacks
Save big bucks on groceries at Aldi
Expert rates Trader Joe's, Whole Foods cheap wines
Free two-day shipping from Wal-Mart on millions of items
MOTHER'S DAY DINING DEALS & COUPONS
Arby's: Free classic roast beef sandwich with purchase
Boston Market: Coupon for $5 off a family meal on Sunday
Champps Kitchen & Bar: Free meal bonus card for moms with purchase when dining in through Sunday
Chima Steakhouse: Free dinner coupon and photo for Mom when dining in on Sunday.
Checkers: Free burger with text signup
Duffy's Sports Grill: Free glass of wine for Mom, a free $10 gift card on Sunday
Dunkin' Donuts: Free beverage with rewards signup
Denny's: 15 percent off with AARP card
Friendly's: Free scoop and 25 percent off with rewards signup
HoneyBaked Ham: Free Classic Ham sandwich
Hooters: Free meals for moms from a special menu
Hurricane Grill & Wings: Free meal for Mom with purchases on Sunday
Johnny Rockets: Free hamburgers and movie discounts
Krispy Kreme: BOGO doughnuts on Tuesdays
McDonald's: Free breakfast for Moms accompanied by child on Sunday
Moe's Southwest Grill: Free queso and burrito
Olive Garden: Free entree with purchase
Outback Steakhouse: 10 percent off with AARP card
Panera Bread: Free pastry with rewards signup
Pei Wei: 20 percent off; expires Sunday
P.F. Chang's: Free entree with purchase with email signup
Quiznos: Free sub with download of Toasty Points loyalty app
Royal Pig Pub: Free mimosa and rose for Mom on Sunday
Ruth's Chris Steak House: Free $25 gift card for mom on Saturday and Sunday
Sonic Drive-in: Free Frozen Custard Concrete with purchase; expires May 31
Steak 'n Shake: Free drinks, side items and coupons; expires June 11
TCBY: Free frozen yogurt for Mom on Sunday
T.G.I. Friday's: All-you-can-eat appetizers
Tijuana Flats: Free entree for Mom on Sunday
Xtreme Action Park: Free brunch and $2 mimosas on Sunday
Starbucks: Half off Frappuccinos from 3 to 6 p.m.; expires Sunday
FREE AND DISCOUNTED THINGS TO DO
Unlimited trips to four South Florida attractions with Summer Savings Pass
Unlimited visits to five attractions with South Florida Adventure Pass
Free Summer Savings Card offers BOGO deals at 65 attractions, restaurants
Free bowling games from GoBowling.com
Free summer fun at South Florida attractions and museums
Free workshops at The Home Depot on Saturdays and Sundays
Free guitar classes at Guitar Center on Saturdays
Free concert tickets with purchase from Ticketmaster.com
25 percent off Regal e-movie tickets with AARP card
Free and discounted tickets to performances from Goldstar.com
Free entry for fourth-graders, families at U.S. National Parks
Free classes and events at American Girl stores
Free cooking classes at Williams Sonoma stores
TRAVEL DEALS, THEME PARK SAVINGS
Free admission to SeaWorld for Florida teachers
Spring and summer travel: How to get the cheapest deals on airfare
Florida resident deal: 3 days for $139 at Disney World; expires June 9
Hotel, travel discounts from Convention & Visitor Bureaus in 100 cities
Free admission, discounts at Universal, Busch Gardens, Disney
Spring savings from Discover the Palm Beaches
Freebies and deals for Florida residents from Sunny.org
Special offers, deals and discounts at Disney World
Ticket savings, hotel deals for military at Disney World
Free tickets for military and families at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens