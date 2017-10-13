Freebie Friday the 13th: Free entree at Panda Express; free Cokes, museum visits; half-price spa treatments

Happy Freebie Friday the 13th!

There's nothing superstitious about today's long list of freebies. Snag a free Coke Zero Sugar today at 7-Eleven during Major League Baseball playoffs, chow down on a free meal at Panda Express, and download the free spooky horror movie, "Amityville: The Awakening," on Google Play.

Once again, rain is in the forecast this weekend. It's your last chance to get freebies and deals with these offers expiring Sunday: BOGO admissions at attractions, restaurants and spas with the Sunny.org 2-for-1- savings card; Broward Attractions & Museums Month; Crave GFL Restaurant Month; and Spatember savings.

Also, mark your calendars: Meet Miami Dolphins stars Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas and former New York Giants player Lawrence Taylor in Lake Worth on Oct. 21.

Have a terrific weekend and keep on saving!

FREEBIES & DEALS

Free 20-ounce Coke Zero Sugar at 7-Eleven during MLB postseason Free entree with purchase at Panda Express

Win free coffee for a year, meet Jason Taylor and other NFL greats at Dunkin' Donuts in Lake Worth on Oct. 21

Free entry with purchase at 17 South Florida museums and attractions

Free Burger King 10-piece spicy chicken nuggets if you're named Wendy

Free coffee and cheap gas in honor of Wawa grand opening in Fort Lauderdale

Free Google Play download of horror film "Amityville: The Awakening"

Free Scary Face Pancakes for kids at IHOP on Halloween

Free sample of SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore

Free streaming of NFL Thursday Night games for Amazon Prime members

Free Yankee Candles (two) with purchase; expires Sunday

Free slice of pizza at Villa Italian Kitchen on Tuesday

Free $5 Target gift card with $30 Halloween purchase

Free 8-by-10 portrait at JC Penney; expires Oct. 31

Free online eye prescription renewal from 1800Contacts.com

Free T-Mobile line with purchase for seniors with Senior Plus Plan

Free 14-day sample of L'Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Moisturizer

Free appetizer or dessert, all-you-can-eat deal at TGI Fridays

Free 30-day trial of HBO, Cinemax from Amazon Prime

Free cone from Baskin-Robbins by texting SCOOP to 31310

Free sample of Meow Mix cat food

Free 2017 "Consumer Action Handbook" from USA.gov

Free document shredding at Staples and Broward Sheriff's Office events

