Get a free bottle of McDonald's Big Mac Special Sauce on Thursday

This freebie goes great with two all-beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.

McDonald's is giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce on Thursday at participating restaurants in a nationwide promotion, according to a news release.

The limited-edition bottles are numbered and say "We can't wait to show you what's next at McDonald's."

No word on what new menu items are in the works, but the bottled sauce giveaway follows the introduction of Mac Jr. and Grand Mac burgers, available in restaurants through March 20. The chain also reformulated its Chicken McNuggets and introduced All Day Breakfast menu items in 2015 to pump up sales and attract more diners.

I'll update with restaurant locations when I get them.

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus and sign up for my Freebie Friday newsletter.