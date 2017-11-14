Freebies at H&M grand opening at Sawgrass Mills on Nov. 16 plus free concert by Charli XCX

H&M will open a Sawgrass Mills store and celebrate with a free concert performed by Charli XCX on Nov. 16.

The Swedish multinational retail-clothing company is set to open its 14th Florida store at noon at the Sunrise megamall at 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., the company said in a news release.

At the grand opening, the store will give away free gift cards valued between $10 and $100 to the first 500 customers in line.

Also, 35 customers in line will receive a VIP Charli XCX concert package, which includes a signed poster and two tickets to the 8 p.m. concert at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale. Admission is on a first-come, first served basis. RSVP at hmfortlauderdale.splashthat.com.

"I’m so excited to be putting on this concert with H&M for my fans in Fort Lauderdale," said the British singer-songwriter in the release. "H&M is one of my favorite brands and I always find pieces there that speak to my style."

Additionally, 10 fans who enter H&M’s Facebook page contest will win a meet-and-greet with the singer before the concert.

Customers who recycle a garment on opening day also may enter to win gift cards valued at up to $500.

The new 22,000-square-foot store will employ about 20 employees, the company said. Hours will be 10 a.m .to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

This will be the company's 14th store in South Florida. H&M opened a store at Westfield Broward Mall in Plantation on Nov. 2.

