Half-price cheeseburgers at Sonic on Tuesday

Fill up on half-price cheeseburgers at Sonic Drive-In on Tuesday and win a new car in the Transform Your Summer Sweepstakes.

No coupon is necessary for the single-patty burger deal, but mention the offer when ordering at participating locations. The limit is five burgers. Fixins' cost extra.

The chain also is giving away thousands of prizes this summer. Enter codes online from your receipt for a chance to win Chevy Camaros, trips to Los Angeles, gift cards, movies and more.

Also, get a free medium slush by downloading the Sonic app, and sip half-priced shakes and slushes after 8 p.m.

