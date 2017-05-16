National BBQ Day: Free pulled pork subs at Quiznos on Tuesday

Chow down on buy-one-get-one free pulled pork subs at Quiznos to celebrate National BBQ Day on May 16.

No coupon is necessary.

Mix or match new Southern Style BBQ Pulled Pork or Spicy Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork subs, served hot and toasty.



The limited-time sandwiches are made with slow-roasted, hand-pulled pork. The traditional Southern is topped with BBQ sauce, pickles, yellow mustard, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The Chipotle sub add jalapenos, onions and Batch 83 four-pepper chili sauce with chipotle mayonnaise smeared on jalapeno cheddar bread.



Click here for the deal.

