Score 15 hot Super Bowl freebies, savings and dining deals

Sunday's big game is not just about football. It's about fun, food and freebies. Whether you tune in (or out) on Sunday, you can make a big play for free stuff, savings and dining deals.

AAA: Free tipsy tows, no membership required on Friday-Monday.

Blaze Pizza: Buy-one-get-one free pizzas; exipres Feb. 13.

Bucca di Beppo: 15 percent off total order when dining in or taking out; expires Sunday.

BurgerFi: Big Game Burger Box with 10 cheeseburgers for $50 on Sunday only.

Chipotle: Free guacamole and chips with entree purchase; expires Tuesday.

Domino's: Large 3-topping pizza for $7.99.

Doris Italian Market: $14.99 medium stone crab claws; Big Game Starter package for $99.95: 3-foot giant American or Italian sub (Boars Head additional); 40 chicken wings; choice of cole slaw, potato salad or macaroni salad; add penne with garlic & oil, Pomodoro, marinara or pink sauce and 50 mini meatballs in marinara sauce for extra $60.

Duffy's Sports Grill: 2-for-1 drinks and double MVP rewards points on Sunday.

HoneyBaked Ham: Any bone-in half ham for $39.99; expires Sunday.

Super Bowl savings on Publix deli platters, 40-piece Chicken McNuggets at McDonald’s Having a Super Bowl party? Doreen Christensen has hot ways to save $10 deli platters at Publix and 40-piece Chicken McNuggets from McDonald’s on Feb. 5. Having a Super Bowl party? Doreen Christensen has hot ways to save $10 deli platters at Publix and 40-piece Chicken McNuggets from McDonald’s on Feb. 5. See more videos

McDonald's: 40-piece Chicken McNuggets for $7.99 delivered through UberEATS app on Sunday.

Papa John's: Ultimate Meats Pizza dish or large for $11.

PDQ: Buy-one-get-one free platters of 25 or 50 chicken tenders for pickup on Super Bowl Sunday. Limited reservations.

Pei Wei Asian Diner: Free Asian spiced wings or small plate with purchase; expires Sunday.

Pizza Hut: $10 any large pizza any style; $19.99 for two large, 2-topping pizzas and breadsticks.

Publix: $10 off deli platters priced $19.99 with purchase of three products; expires Wednesday.

Sam's Club: Free $25 gift card, pizza and cookies with $45 membership.

TooJay's Deli: Free pastrami item and dessert; expires Feb. 19

Yogurtland: Free cup of frozen yogurt with toppings and a collectible spoon on Monday.

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for my Freebie Friday newsletter.