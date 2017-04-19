Sip a magical Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino and now earn reward stars on K-cups

Starbucks introduced a magical Unicorn Frappuccino only in stores on through Sunday, April 23.

The pink-and-blue, taste-changing frozen beverage goes from sweet to sour with a stir of a straw.

The cream-based drink is blended with mango syrup, a sweet dusting of pink powder and layered with a sour blue drizzle. It's finished with whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping. Mix it up and it changes color.

"Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity," the company said in a news release. "But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform."

Also, Starbucks announced a new way to earn rewards.

Starbucks members can now earn 125 stars with purchase of Starbucks K-Cups and bottled beverages from the grocery store through May 13, the company said in an email to members. Snap a photo of the receipt and text it to REWARDS to 811811.

