Tune in new Beatles Channel during free preview of SiriusXM

Get by with a little help from your friends at SiriusXM Satellite Radio and tune in the new Beatles Channel during a free two-week preview on May 17-30.

Binge on John, Paul, George and Ringo 24/7 starting May 18 on Channel 18 when SiriusXM throws the switch on the largest collection of Beatles recordings ever assembled. Tune in hits, live recordings, solo works, stories, shows, specials and more. Shows include "Breakfast With the Beatles," a morning show hosted by DJ Christ Carter ("Breakfast With the Beatles), and "My Fab Four," where musicians and celebrities play their four favorite Beatles tunes.

"I still remember the thrill of when we first heard our music on the radio, but I don't think any of us would have imagined that we'd have our very own Beatles radio channel more than 50 years later, " said Paul McCartney, in a release. "The SiriusXM channel will have it all, 8 Days a Week."

During the free 14-day preview, sample 100 channels of commercial-free music across all genres, news, comedy, sports talk radio, and my fave, classic rock, even if the service is inactive in your car.

A monthly subscription normally costs $14.99, but there is an offer for 6 months for $30. The $15 activation fee also will be waived.

Staff photo/Doreen Christensen Staff photo/Doreen Christensen

Click here for the deal. The preview ends on May 30.

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for my Freebie Friday Newsletter.