Valentine's Day freebies, gift, flower and dining deals

Nothing says "I love you" on Valentine's Day like freebies. Here's a list of free offers, gift, flower and dining deals good at participating locations through Tuesday.

Aldi: Tulip bouquet for $2.99; dozen roses for $12.99; orchid plans for $5.99; expires Tuesday.

Amazon.com: Valentine's Day sale.

Edible Arrangements: $10 off $39 purchase with code 3966 or $10 off and two free movie tickets with $75 purchase with code EDBL6611; expires Monday.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Coupon for free egg sandwich with purchase of another on Tuesday.

The Fresh Market: 20 percent off Godiva chocolates; dozen roses starting at $16.99; dozen chocolate-dipped strawberries for $9.99.

Hallmark Gold Crown; $2 bonus reward; expires Tuesday

Hooters: 10 free chicken wings on when dining by shredding a photo of your ex on Tuesday.

JC Penney: Free $10 rewards with $50 purchase; expires Tuesday

J. Mark's Restaurant: Free appetizer or drink with purchase; expires Feb. 26

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut with coffee purchase; expires Feb. 28

Pei Wei: $4 off $20 purchase; expires Tuesday

Publix: $10 off Visa gift cards, BOGO wine, boxed chocolates, Hallmark greetings and gift wrap; expires Wednesday.

Starbucks.com: Free red stainless steel tumbler with $50 purchase using code XOXO.

Travelocity.com: $20 off $100 Valentine's Day activities with code 2RED

Walgreens: $5 to $10 off men's and women's fragrances; expires Saturday.

Whole Foods Market: 20-stem tulip bouquet for $15; $5.99 lobster tails; 20 percent off boxed chocolates; expires Tuesday.

WLRN.org: Free 18 roses delivered from Field of Flowers with $100 donation

Winn-Dixie: Premium dozen roses for $18.99; BOGO boxed chocolates and free lobster tail with steak and wine purchase.

