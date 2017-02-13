Valentine's Day freebies, gift, flower and dining deals

South Florida Deals

Valentine's Day freebies, dining deals and flower and jewelry discounts through Feb. 14.
Nothing says "I love you" on Valentine's Day like freebies. Here's a list of free offers, gift, flower and dining deals good at participating locations through Tuesday.

Aldi: Tulip bouquet for $2.99; dozen roses for $12.99; orchid plans for $5.99; expires Tuesday.

Amazon.com: Valentine's Day sale.

Edible Arrangements: $10 off $39 purchase with code 3966 or $10 off and two free movie tickets with $75 purchase with code EDBL6611; expires Monday.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Coupon for free egg sandwich with purchase of another on Tuesday.

The Fresh Market: 20 percent off Godiva chocolates; dozen roses starting at $16.99; dozen chocolate-dipped strawberries for $9.99.

Hallmark Gold Crown; $2 bonus reward; expires Tuesday

Hooters: 10 free chicken wings on when dining by shredding a photo of your ex on Tuesday.

JC Penney: Free $10 rewards with $50 purchase; expires Tuesday

J. Mark's Restaurant: Free appetizer or drink with purchase; expires Feb. 26

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut with coffee purchase; expires Feb. 28

Pei Wei: $4 off $20 purchase; expires Tuesday

Publix: $10 off Visa gift cards, BOGO wine, boxed chocolates, Hallmark greetings and gift wrap; expires Wednesday.

Starbucks.com: Free red stainless steel tumbler with $50 purchase using code XOXO.

Travelocity.com: $20 off $100 Valentine's Day activities with code 2RED

Walgreens: $5 to $10 off men's and women's fragrances; expires Saturday.

Whole Foods Market: 20-stem tulip bouquet for $15; $5.99 lobster tails;  20 percent off boxed chocolates; expires Tuesday.

WLRN.org: Free 18 roses delivered from Field of Flowers with $100 donation

Winn-Dixie: Premium dozen roses for $18.99; BOGO boxed chocolates and free lobster tail with steak and wine purchase.

