Veterans Day: Free doughnuts for vets and service members at Dunkin' Donuts on Saturday

Veterans and active duty military get a free doughnut of their choice at Dunkin' Donuts on Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The chain is giving away the sweet treats to say thank you to our military heroes at participating shops nationwide.

No coupon or purchase is necessary, but a military ID must be shown to get the freebie.

The chain is making a $10,000 donation to Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit that donates custom homes to injured veterans post-9/11, according to a news release.

Also, for a limited time, get 10 Donut Hole treats for $1.99.

Click here for the deal.

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for my Freebie Friday Newsletter.

RELATED STORIES:

BOGO free holiday drinks at Starbucks starting Nov. 9

Free entry to Florida state and national parks for everyone in honor of Veterans Day

Discount to Frost Museum of Science for Broward County residents

Free spaghetti and meatballs at Carrabba's Italian Grill through Nov. 9