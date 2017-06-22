Celebrate the Fourth with science, symphonic sounds or a sprint triathlon

Ready to party for patriotism? South Florida is planning more than just fireworks for the Fourth of July.

Head to Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery in Lake Worth and sing along with “America’s Got Talent” contestant Carly Jo Jackson. Or trade the backyard pool party for symphonic sounds at The Biltmore hotel in Coral Gables. If you’re interested in learning while you celebrate, check out activities at the Frost Science Museum in Miami. Or get your running shoes out and try the Independence Day Triathlon and Duathlon at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek.

Whether you’re a foodie or a fitness buff, here’s a sampling of ways to spend your Independence Day.

Scientific celebration

The Frost Science Museum invites science fanatics, friends and family to don red, white and blue and spend the holiday “with a side of science.” There will be a DJ, and the Food@Science Cafe will be serving barbecue chicken, burgers, coleslaw and grilled corn in addition to the normal menu. The museum’s exhibits will be open all night, and the Frost Planetarium laser light shows will run every 15 minutes. The museum won’t have its own fireworks show, but guests should be able to view Biscayne Bay’s fireworks. Museum hours will be extended to 9:30 p.m.

What: Independence Day Celebration

When: 6-9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Cost: $21 for adults; $15 for ages 3-11; free for members

Info: frostscience.org/event/independence-day-celebration

Singalong and pizza pies

The Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery in Lake Worth is serving up Pizza Paradise “American pies” that you can wash down with wine, kombucha and beer this Independence Day. To mark America’s 241th year, take a break from the beach and sing your favorite patriotic songs with Carly Jo Jackson, singer and guitarist from Season 9 of “America’s Got Talent.” Sparklers will be provided.

What: Happy Birthday America!

When: 6-10 p.m. July 4

Where: Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery, 5926 Fearnley Road, Lake Worth

Cost: Free admission

Info: Facebook.com/sonsanddaughtersfarm, 305-613-8039

Fitness festivities

The City Bikes Independence Day races are designed for anyone interested in fitness, whether it’s your first or 50th event. Instead of navigating ocean currents and traffic, race organizers chose a closed course for an added level of comfort because the race is enclosed by Tradewinds Park. Triathletes will swim .25 of a mile in Tradewinds lake, bike 10 miles and run 3 miles around a two-loop course that will allow family and friends to cheer the athletes on. Instead of the usual runner snacks handed out after races, athletes will be served barbecue plates. There will be picnic tables and a playground for supporters of all ages to gather and celebrate the Fourth. On July 3, there’s a pre-race clinic at 5 p.m. and early packet pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. If the race is not sold out, late packet pickup and registration will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. July 4.

What: City Bikes Independence Day Sprint Triathlon/Duathlon

When: 7 a.m. July 4 (arriving after 6:15 a.m. may cause you to miss the race)

Cost: $99 for individual registration; $169 for relay registration

Where: Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek

Info: multirace.com/events/108, 954-682-8889

Pajama patriotism

Hate getting dressed up to go out? Wear your comfy PJs and start partying at 11 p.m. July 3 at The Hangar in Miami. The club flier reminds people that there’s “No school or work on Tuesday,” so you can dance the night away into Independence Day until the doors close at 4 a.m. July 4. Partygoers must be age 18 and older.

What: 4th of July Pajama Jam

When: 11 p.m. July 3 to 4 a.m. July 4

Where: The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami

Cost: $5 for Jammy Jam Ticket (pajamas required only with this ticket); $10 for general admission; $15 for no line-no wait ticket

Info: thehangar305.com

Symphonic sounds

The Greater Miami Symphonic Band is returning to The Biltmore hotel lawn to perform a special Independence Day concert. Although The Biltmore offers a variety of ways to spend the Fourth at the hotel, at 5 p.m. the public is invited free of charge to experience symphonic sounds and fireworks at the golf course behind the hotel. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and the fireworks at 9 p.m.

What: July 4th Fireworks Celebration

When: 5 p.m. July 4

Where: The Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

Cost: Free admission

Info: coralgables.com/july4, 855-311-6903

