All 'Harry Potter' movies to be screened at Cinemark theaters in South Florida

Attention muggles! Cinemark Theatres will be screening all Harry Potter movies Aug. 31st to Sept. 6.

Called “Wizarding World XD Week,’’ the event is tied to the 20th anniversary of the J.K’s Rowling’s publication of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

South Florida theaters taking part in the screenings are Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD in Davie and the Cinemark Palace 20 and XD in Boca Raton. They will be presenting the movies for $5 each or $25 for a festival pass for all nine.

The films include the eight Harry Potter movies and 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.’’ The festival pass comes with a collectible key chain, a designer cup and a festival badge.

The next “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” premieres Nov. 16. That movie will feature a young Dumbledore played by Jude Law.