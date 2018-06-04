Ticket alert: 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' in Fort Lauderdale

The sci-fi comedy series “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” aka “MST3K,” will host a live show at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale. This will be the first time in 25 years that original host and MST3K creator Joel Hodgson will return in his red jumpsuit as character Joel Robinson.

Tickets will cost $37.50 to $47.50. Three VIP packages will be available for $109 to $309, and will offer premium seating, merchandise exclusives and meet and greet opportunities.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, through Ticketmaster.com and ParkerPlayhouse.com, by phone at 954-462-0222 or at the Parker Playhouse and Broward Center’s AutoNation box offices from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Frank Wiese / Los Angeles Times Joel Hodgson is the original host of "Mystery Science Theater 3000." Joel Hodgson is the original host of "Mystery Science Theater 3000." (Frank Wiese / Los Angeles Times)

The Fort Lauderdale appearance will be the ninth stop on the show’s 29-city, 30th anniversary tour. The tour will consist of two separate and unique shows: “The Brain” and “Deathstalker.” Like the original television series, the live shows will feature Hodgson riffing on classic B movies with his robot friends. Only now, Hodgson will be joined by Jonah Heston, who hosts a new version of the series that appears on Netflix.

The Fort Lauderdale audience will see “The Brain,” a 1988 Canadian horror movie about a brain-shaped alien that attempts to take over the world through mind control.

The anniversary tour follows a successful 2017 tour and the Netflix revival, which received a critics’ rating of “100% fresh” from Rotten Tomatoes. For more information on the shows and acquiring tickets, visit ParkerPlayhouse.com/Events.

