Ticket alert: Adam Sandler and friends at Broward Center

Adam Sandler will be joined by fellow comic actors David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider when the Here Comes the Funny Tour stops April 16 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets cost $89.50-$255 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at BrowardCenter.org and Ticketmaster.com.

The show is “presented by Sandy Wexler,” a reference to the tour’s support for Sandler’s new Netlfix movie, “Sandy Wexler.” The film, about an earnest talent manager for a group of eccentric clients in Los Angeles in the 1990s, includes appearances by Spade, Swardson and Schneider.

“Sandy Wexler,” which also stars Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, is scheduled to premiere April 14 on Netflix. For more information, visit Facebook.com/SandyWexlerMovie.

