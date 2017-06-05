Ticket alert: Al Pacino at Fillmore Miami Beach

Stage and screen icon Al Pacino will bring his clips-and-conversation tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Sept. 15, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.
Reserved-seat tickets for “An Evening With Pacino” will cost $83.50, $193.50 and $303.50 at LiveNation.com, by calling 800-745-3000 and at the Fillmore box office, 1700 Washington Ave.
The appearance by the loquacious, 77-year-old actor, which will include an audience Q-and-A segment, will be highlighted by footage taken from an Oscar-winning career distinguished by indelible performances in such films as “The Godfather,” “Scarface” and “Scent of a Woman.”
Pacino’s resume includes an Academy Award, two Tony Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute and the National Medal of Arts. He is also one of few performers to have won an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony Award, the so-called triple crown of acting.
Along with the Best Actor Academy Award won for 1993’s “Scent of a Woman,” Pacino’s other Oscar-nominated acting work includes roles in “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “Dick Tracy,” “And Justice for All,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Serpico,” “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II.”
He won lead-actor Emmy Awards for “Angels in America” (2004) and “You Don’t Know Jack” (2010). His Tony Awards include a supporting-actor nod in “Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?” (1969) and a lead-acting award in “The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel” (1977).
For more information, visit FillmoreMB.com.