Arcade Fire tour coming to the University of Miami

Indie-rock experimentalists Arcade Fire will perform Sept. 23 at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami on a tour supporting the album “Everything Now,” set for release July 28.
Tickets to the Live Nation-produced concert, which will include opening act Wolf Parade, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 9. More information on the Infinite Content Tour is available at LiveNation.com and ArcadeFire.com.
The band just released a second song from “Everything Now,” the buoyantly danceable title track co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter. Earlier in the year, they put out “I Give You Power,” a collaboration with soul icon Mavis Staples.
Arcade Fire’s fifth album, “Everything Now” (Columbia Records) will be released in physical versions on CD, cassette and vinyl, with 20 different cover designs and the album title in one of 20 languages. Limited-edition “Day” and “Night” packages will be available on CD and colored vinyl LPs.
“Everything Now” is Arcade Fire’s first release since the critically lauded 2013 album “Reflektor.”
Arcade Fire — Win Butler, Regine Chassagne, Will Butler, Jeremy Gara, Tim Kingsbury and Richard Reed Parry — will be joined by a revolving cast of supporting acts in different cities on the North American leg of the tour, which kicks off Sept. 5 in Quebec City. Among them, along with Wolf Parade, are the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Phantogram, Angel Olsen, Broken Social Scene and Grandmaster Flash.