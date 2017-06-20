A 'Grateful' DJ Khaled at Impact '17 in Miami

Miami-based hip-hop star and producer extraordinaire DJ Khaled will treat a South Florida audience to one of his first performances of new music after the release of his long-awaited album “Grateful” when he takes the stage June 29 at Impact ’17 at the University of Miami.

Khaled’s headlining show will cap an evening of panel discussions, networking confabs and performances at Impact ’17, an entrepreneurial gathering devoted to music, technology, fashion, art, media and branding in UM’s Watsco Center. Among those sharing their expertise will be DJ Laz, Lunch Money Lewis, Slip N Slide Records founder Ted Lucas, Snapchat personality Julz Goddard (YesJulz), ESPN NFL writer James Walker and “Cocaine Cowboys” director Billy Corben.

Getty Images DJ Khaled, shown onstage during the recent iHeartSummer '17 Weekend concerts at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, will perform June 29 at Impact '17. DJ Khaled, shown onstage during the recent iHeartSummer '17 Weekend concerts at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, will perform June 29 at Impact '17. (Getty Images)

Set for release on Friday, June 23, via his We the Best Music Group and Epic Records, “Grateful” has been one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, with Khaled joining forces with a who’s-who of pop-chart heavyweights. The album includes the massive hit “I’m the One,” featuring Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne and Quavo, and the Beyonce-Jay Z collaboration “Shining.” Others featured on the album include Drake, Rihanna, Future, Nicki Minaj, Migos and Kodak Black.

Impact ’17 will begin with a free, public pop-up station in the Watsco Center field house from 1 to 6 p.m. that will include an art gallery by local indie artists, DJ performances and vendors. The ticketed portion of the event is 4 p.m.-midnight, with Khaled’s Watsco Center performance scheduled for 10:55-11:55 p.m.

When: 1 p.m.-midnight Thursday, June 29

Where: Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Drive, Coral Gables

Cost: $28-$245

Contact: Impact17MIA.com

CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. CAPTION Tampa police are investigating an incident at a nightclub where a photographer said he was punched by singer Chris Brown. Tampa police are investigating an incident at a nightclub where a photographer said he was punched by singer Chris Brown. CAPTION DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. CAPTION Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival. Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com