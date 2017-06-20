A 'Grateful' DJ Khaled at Impact '17 in Miami

Miami-based hip-hop star and producer extraordinaire DJ Khaled will treat a South Florida audience to one of his first performances of new music after the release of his long-awaited album “Grateful” when he takes the stage June 29 at Impact ’17 at the University of Miami.
Khaled’s headlining show will cap an evening of panel discussions, networking confabs and performances at Impact ’17, an entrepreneurial gathering devoted to music, technology, fashion, art, media and branding in UM’s Watsco Center. Among those sharing their expertise will be DJ Laz, Lunch Money Lewis, Slip N Slide Records founder Ted Lucas, Snapchat personality Julz Goddard (YesJulz), ESPN NFL writer James Walker and “Cocaine Cowboys” director Billy Corben.
Set for release on Friday, June 23, via his We the Best Music Group and Epic Records, “Grateful” has been one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, with Khaled joining forces with a who’s-who of pop-chart heavyweights. The album includes the massive hit “I’m the One,” featuring Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne and Quavo, and the Beyonce-Jay Z collaboration “Shining.” Others featured on the album include Drake, Rihanna, Future, Nicki Minaj, Migos and Kodak Black.
Impact ’17 will begin with a free, public pop-up station in the Watsco Center field house from 1 to 6 p.m. that will include an art gallery by local indie artists, DJ performances and vendors. The ticketed portion of the event is 4 p.m.-midnight, with Khaled’s Watsco Center performance scheduled for 10:55-11:55 p.m.
When: 1 p.m.-midnight Thursday, June 29
Where: Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Drive, Coral Gables
Cost: $28-$245
Contact: Impact17MIA.com