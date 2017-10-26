Björk to unveil DJ skills in Miami at Art Basel Concert Series

The beguiling work of art that is Björk will make her first Florida appearance on Dec. 5 during the III Points Festival’s Art Basel Concert Series.

The Mana Wynwood performance by the unconventional Icelandic singer, songwriter and fashion icon will be a DJ set, to the dismay of many.

Tickets for the evening cost $55-$111 and are available at ShowClix.com and IIIPoints.com.

Last month, Björk unveiled the single “The Gate,” a mesmerizing love song (with a stunning video by Andrew Thomas Huang) that offers a taste of her forthcoming album, “Utopia,” targeted for release on Nov. 1.

Until then, we have her DJ work, which she attacks with equal vigor, as she told the digital culture magazine Dazed last month.

“When I DJ, I’ll be crying over the most beautiful Bollywood vocals in the universe, and then I’ll play the most brutal, banging techno set for half an hour straight,” Björk said. “I’ve always had this taste. I like things that are pretty, and I like things that are very brutal.”

Björk joins an impressive list of performers in the recent history of III Points’ Art Basel Concert Series, including Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, James Blake, Jamie xx, FKA Twigs and Nick Murphy.

The formal dates of Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 are Dec. 7-10.

For more information, visit IIIPoints.com.

