Ticket alert: Dead and Company at BB&T Center

Dead and Company, remnants of the Grateful Dead with John Mayer on guitar, will continue the success of their summer tour into fall with a string of performances that includes a Dec. 8 stop at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A series of presales begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. Tickets will also be available at the BB&T Center box office 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

The band also has scheduled a Dec. 7 concert at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Dead and Company was founded in 2015 by Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, who enlisted former Allman Brothers Band member Oteil Burbridge to handle the Phil Lesh role on bass, Jeff Chimenti on keyboards and, with the thankless task of replacing Jerry Garcia on guitar, talented pop performer Mayer.

Chicago Tribune Dead and Company — from left, John Mayer, Bill Kreutzmann, Bob Weir and Mickey Hart — performing at Chicago's Wrigley Field on June 30. Dead and Company — from left, John Mayer, Bill Kreutzmann, Bob Weir and Mickey Hart — performing at Chicago's Wrigley Field on June 30. (Chicago Tribune)

It was a band that no one saw coming at Fare Thee Well, the series of concerts celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Grateful Dead in 2015, which band members, including Lesh, pitched as the last time they would perform together.

But, as Weir told Rolling Stone before Dead and Company’s first tour in 2016, he could not let go — and shouldn’t be expected to.

“I'm not entirely sure what would bring somebody to think that a guy like me can walk away from this body of music,” Weir said, laughing.

Not surprisingly, Dead and Company set lists have varied wildly from night to night, including signature songs such as “Uncle John's Band,” “Casey Jones,” “Touch of Grey” and “Franklin’s Tower” to the less obvious “Easy Wind,” “West L.A. Fadeaway” and “Saint of Circumstance.”

For more information, visit DeadAndCompany.com.

