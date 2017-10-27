Ticket alert: Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled tour in Miami

Pop singer Demi Lovato will bring her North American tour with Miami’s own DJ Khaled to AmericanAirlines Arena on March 30.

Tickets will cost $25.95-$145.95 and are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at LiveNation.com. A series of presales begins 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

The 20-city tour supports Lovato’s recently released album “Tell Me You Love Me,” which includes the hit single “Sorry Not Sorry.” She’s also on the charts with the Cheat Code collaboration “No Promises.”

“Tell Me You Love Me” is the follow-up to Lovato’s critically praised 2015 album “Confident,” featuring the massive hit “Cool for the Summer.”

On Oct. 17, the 25-year-old Lovato released the 78-minute biopic “Simply Complicated,” which has generated more than 8 million views in 10 days.

DJ Khaled, the Grammy-nominated producer, entrepreneur and author, doesn’t need to support his latest album with a tour. “Grateful,” Khaled’s 10th album, blew up even before it was released in June, with contributions from Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Nas, Alicia Keys and many more familiar names. “Grateful” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

For more information, visit DemiXKhaled.com and Facebook.com/OfficialDJKhaled.

Lovato, of course, also is scheduled to perform at the Y100 Jingle Ball at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Dec. 17. Joinging her on the bill will be Logic, Halsey, Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don't We. Tickets start at $46 at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. CAPTION DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. CAPTION Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival. Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival. CAPTION The new monthly web show by singer-songwriter Jim Camacho will debut March 24 on YouTube and iTunes. The new monthly web show by singer-songwriter Jim Camacho will debut March 24 on YouTube and iTunes.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com