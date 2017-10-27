Ticket alert: Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled tour in Miami

Pop singer Demi Lovato will bring her North American tour with Miami’s own DJ Khaled to AmericanAirlines Arena on March 30.
Tickets will cost $25.95-$145.95 and are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at LiveNation.com. A series of presales begins 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.
The 20-city tour supports Lovato’s recently released album “Tell Me You Love Me,” which includes the hit single “Sorry Not Sorry.” She’s also on the charts with the Cheat Code collaboration “No Promises.”
“Tell Me You Love Me” is the follow-up to Lovato’s critically praised 2015 album “Confident,” featuring the massive hit “Cool for the Summer.”
On Oct. 17, the 25-year-old Lovato released the 78-minute biopic “Simply Complicated,” which has generated more than 8 million views in 10 days.
DJ Khaled, the Grammy-nominated producer, entrepreneur and author, doesn’t need to support his latest album with a tour. “Grateful,” Khaled’s 10th album, blew up even before it was released in June, with contributions from Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Nas, Alicia Keys and many more familiar names. “Grateful” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.
For more information, visit DemiXKhaled.com and Facebook.com/OfficialDJKhaled.
Lovato, of course, also is scheduled to perform at the Y100 Jingle Ball at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Dec. 17. Joinging her on the bill will be Logic, Halsey, Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don't We. Tickets start at $46 at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.